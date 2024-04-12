Police searching for suspect who shot at state absconder recovery agent van in Delta Township

DELTA TWP. — Police were searching for a suspect Friday morning who shot at and struck a Michigan Department of Corrections Absconder Recovery Unit van near a store on West Saginaw Highway.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff's Office, the van was struck in the windshield by a gunshot shortly after 8 a.m. Friday.

No one was injured.

"The incident today involved MDOC Absconder Recovery Unit Agents and local law enforcement attempting to apprehend a parole absconder, who opened fire, striking one of our unmarked staff vehicles," MDOC Public Information Officer Kyle Kaminski said via email.

Kaminski said the van was not transporting any prisoners.

"This is a very serious situation, and we are glad that our staff was not injured, but there is high sensitivity to creating the impression that this was a prisoner transport vehicle, as there was recently a prisoner escape in Idaho that involved an attack on transportation staff to allow for the escape to occur in that state," he said.

A suspect was being sought in the area of the 3700 block of West Saginaw Highway. It was still an active scene, police said.

Police did not immediately release a description of the suspect.

