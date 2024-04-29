Police searching for suspect who shot a man in a northwest Atlanta park

Police are investigating a shooting that left a 22-year-old injured.

Atlanta police said on Sunday at approximately 1:55 a.m., officers responded to Rodney Cook Senior Park on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard Northwest about a person shot.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 22-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

Police said the victim was not alert but he was conscious and breathing.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

APD said the suspect left the scene immediately after the shooting.

Details on what led up to the shooting are unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.

