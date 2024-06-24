Police searching for suspect in fatal Southern California carjacking

A man is dead after being the victim of a carjacking in Long Beach Sunday morning, police announced.

Officers with the Long Beach Police Department responded to the deadly incident at Pacific Coast Highway and Santa Fe Avenue just before 10 a.m.

Details are extremely limited, but police said responding officers discovered an adult male victim in critical condition.

Medical personnel with the Long Beach Fire Department rushed the victim to the hospital where officials say he later succumbed to his injuries.

Suspect in fatal Long Beach carjacking on the loose

It is unclear how exactly the victim sustained the injuries during the carjacking.

The suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle before law enforcement arrived and remains on the loose.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene where an investigation into the incident, including a motive and the circumstances surrounding the carjacking, is ongoing, authorities said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact the Long Beach Police Department. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-8477 or leave tips online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.

