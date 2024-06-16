Police searching for suspect after Bay Terraces Jack in the Box robbed at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — San Diego Police are searching for a suspect after a Jack in the Box fast food restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) reports a male suspect pointed a handgun at a cashier and took an undisclosed amount of money from the register at a Jack in the Box on Alta View Drive in the Bay Terraces neighborhood at 9:51 a.m. on Saturday.

There is currently no suspect in custody, according to SDPD. They are describing the suspect as a white man in his 30s, who is 5’11”, with a full beard and mustache. Police say he was wearing a green beanie/ski mask, khaki jacket, and brown pants.

Police confirmed no employees or customers were injured during the incident.

SDPD Robbery Unit Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SDPD non-emergency line or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

