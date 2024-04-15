Police searching for St. Paul home intruder who raped, robbed woman

A woman told police that a man broke into her St. Paul home before dawn Monday, raped and robbed her.

Police said they were called about 4:30 a.m. to the woman's Macalester-Groveland neighborhood home in the 300 block of S. Snelling Avenue, where a woman told officers that she was sleeping when she heard a pounding on the side door to her home.

She said a man forced his way in, robbed her of money, pulled out an unspecified weapon and sexually assaulted her. She called 911 after the man fled.

Emergency medical responders took the woman to Regions Hospital for evaluation, police said.

The man was described to police as Black, 25 to 35 years old, and 5 feet 10 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall wearing a black t-shirt, black pants with a zipper on the right leg and black heavy soled shoes. He had a dark complexion and a vertical scar from his sternum to his belt line.

"Investigators with the police department's sexual violence unit have been working since early this morning to determine who is responsible for this crime," a police statement read. "In addition, members of the [police] forensic services unit have processed the scene with the hope that they could locate evidence that could assist investigators with identifying the person responsible."

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call police at (651) 266-5685.