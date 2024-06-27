Police are searching for the shooter in a double homicide in Southeast Austin on Wednesday evening, according to a press conference held by the Austin Police Department.

Police received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting on the street behind an apartment complex at 2317 South Pleasant Valley Road, officer Ariel Crumes said. First responders declared one person dead at the scene and transported two other people to the hospital, where the second victim died.

The third victim suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, she said.

Crumes did not provide the ages or genders of the victims.

As of early Thursday morning, police do have not a description of the suspect, but believe it was an isolated incident, Crumes said. She did not know whether the shooter fled in a vehicle or on foot, she told reporters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Police searching for shooter in Southeast Austin double homicide