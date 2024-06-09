Police searching for robbery suspects who crashed van into Newark gas station Saturday

Police are searching for the suspects who intentionally drove a van into the front window of a Newark gas station early yesterday morning. They robbed the establishment and fled on foot.

Delaware State Police reported that troopers responded to a report of a robbery at the Shell gas station located at 1148 Christiana Road in Ogletown on June 8, around 5:07 a.m. Three unidentified suspects used a white van to crash into the gas station's front-glass window while the station was open for service. The suspects confronted a Shell employee, demanding access to the cash registers. According to police, the employee complied and the suspects escaped on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no reported injuries.

The suspects, described as males wearing dark-colored clothing, remain at large. Surveillance video and images are not available.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are actively searching for the suspects who remain at large. Detectives with the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigation Unit are asking anyone with information to call Detective K. Kelleher at (302) 365-8436. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Van used to rob Shell gas station in Newark Saturday