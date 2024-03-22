Police searching for robbery suspect in West Chester Twp.

Mar. 22—Police are continuing to investigate a robbery Friday morning at a Speedway in West Chester Twp.

The robbery happened about 10:35 a.m. at the store in the 9800 block of Cincinnati-Columbus Road, according to Capt. Seth Hagaman.

The suspect implied they had a weapon, but none was showed. No one was hurt.

An attempt to track the suspect with a K-9 unit was unsuccessful.

Police are working to get store video pictures of the suspect that many be released later, Hagaman said.