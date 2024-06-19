Police searching for ‘potentially armed and dangerous’ man accused of torturing a child

Kentucky State Police warned people in Bourbon, Harrison and Scott counties Tuesday that they were looking for a “potentially armed and dangerous” South Carolina man who is accused of torturing a child.

Nathan Ginter, 43. was last seen in the Leesburg area in Harrison County, the Cynthiana Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday night.

State police said in a post on the social media platform X earlier Tuesday that Ginter had fled from police, and they urged people “to lock their homes and vehicles, & remain inside if possible.”

They said in an update they were focusing on Stonewall Lane in Leesburg.

“Ginter tortured his young child by means of water boarding and using a taser,” a U.S. Marshals “wanted” poster states. “Despite failing to show up to court for his trial, Ginter was found Guilty.”

He’s wanted by the City of Columbia Police Department for failure to appear and unlawful conduct towards a child.

Ginter is described as white, with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds. Aliases include Nate Winter or Nathan Winter, according to the U.S. Marshals.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered.

Anyone with information was asked to call 877-926-8332.

The @USMarshalsHQ provided this information regarding Nathan Ginter, who is believed to be involved in the Leesburg incident earlier today. Media inquiries should be directed to the U.S. Marshals office. pic.twitter.com/l77tbKeO7O — KY State Police (@kystatepolice) June 18, 2024