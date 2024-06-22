Police investigating $250,000 jewelry burglary at Atlanta home

The Atlanta Police Department’s Burglary Unit say they have identified a person of interest related to a house burglary in northeast Atlanta.

They previously released footage of the man in an effort to identify him, but say they have since canceled the BOLO.

The video has since been removed as the individual shown was not related to the case, according to APD.

According to a release from APD, police responded on Tuesday to reports of a burglary at a home on Lullwater Parkway NE.

Officers said the preliminary investigation shows a suspect forced his way into the home and stole roughly $250,000 in jewelry, $10,000 in cash and two firearms.

No information on a potential suspect has been released.

