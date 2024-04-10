Police searching for owner of dog who was found injured, abandoned on road in Lincoln

A months-old pup found injured and abandoned in Lincoln on Monday has prompted an animal abuse investigation by police and a plea to the public for help.

Lincoln Police say a resident walking along Page Road found a small male Terrier-Chihuahua mix lying off to the side with significant injuries to his eyes and head. The pup appeared to be about 3-4 months old.

The good Samaritan immediately took the dog to the Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston, where staff said the pup was responding well to treatment.

Police are now searching for the injured pup’s owner.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious along Page Road on Monday, April 8, is urged to call Lincoln Police at 781-259-8113.

The MSPCA Police Department is also assisting with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

