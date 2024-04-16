Police searching for motorcyclist accused of passing stopped school buses

The Miami Township Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a motorcyclist who allegedly passed stopped school buses and ran from authorities.

On social media, the department said officers responded to the area of Flowerstone Drive and Verdi Drive on reports that the motorcyclist repeatedly passed stopped school buses as children were getting off.

Officers eventually located the motorcyclist, but it refused to stop and drove into Miami View Park.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Miami Township Police Officer Foley at (937) 296-2558.