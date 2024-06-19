Police searching for missing Middletown woman

Police are asking for the public’s help after a woman went missing.

Asiah Nicole Banks Slone, 35, was last seen on June 6, according to Middletown Police.

She is five foot, seven inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Middletown Police have also posted a picture of Asiah on its social media page.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Agee at (513) 425-7796 or police dispatch at 513-425-7700, option 0.

They can also leave a private message on their Facebook page.