Police searching for missing elderly man last seen in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in locating an at-risk missing person last seen in southwest Bakersfield.

Police say Otis Calloway, 64, was last seen Friday, March 14 in the 3800 block of Paseo Airosa at 3:30 p.m. Calloway is considered at risk due to a medical condition and being reported missing for the first time.

Calloway is described by police as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 180 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. Calloway was last seen wearing a dark sweater and khaki pants.

Claim filed against county over bicyclist’s death

Anyone with information regarding Calloway’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.