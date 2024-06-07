UPDATE: Missing Adult Alert canceled for Dayton man with dementia

UPDATE @12:10 a.m.

A missing adult has been canceled for a 69-year-old man last seen in Dayton.

Stanley Cunningham was last seen on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the 4700 block of Germantown Pike, according to the Dayton Police Department.

He has dementia and a history of strokes.

-INITIAL STORY-

A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 69-year-old man last seen in Dayton.

Stanley Cunningham was last seen on June 5 at approximately 6:00 p.m. in the 4700 block of Germantown Pike, according to the Dayton Police Department.

He was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

Cunningham has dementia and a history of strokes, the police department said.

He was last seen wearing green cargo pants and a dark-colored shirt and will likely either be on foot or riding a bus.

Anyone with information on Cunningham’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dayton police at (937) 333-COPS (937-333-2677) or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

