UPDATE: Missing Adult Alert canceled for Dayton man with dementia
UPDATE @12:10 a.m.
A missing adult has been canceled for a 69-year-old man last seen in Dayton.
>>Man charged with shooting, killing Richmond police officer found dead
Stanley Cunningham was last seen on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the 4700 block of Germantown Pike, according to the Dayton Police Department.
He has dementia and a history of strokes.
News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton Police for more information.
We will continue to provide updates.
-INITIAL STORY-
A Missing Adult Alert has been issued for a 69-year-old man last seen in Dayton.
Stanley Cunningham was last seen on June 5 at approximately 6:00 p.m. in the 4700 block of Germantown Pike, according to the Dayton Police Department.
He was reported missing Thursday afternoon.
>> Man charged with shooting, killing Richmond police officer found dead
Cunningham has dementia and a history of strokes, the police department said.
He was last seen wearing green cargo pants and a dark-colored shirt and will likely either be on foot or riding a bus.
Anyone with information on Cunningham’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dayton police at (937) 333-COPS (937-333-2677) or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.
DPD is issuing a Silver Alert for Stanley Cunningham.
He was last seen on June 5, 2024, at approximately 6:00 p.m. in the 4700 block of Germantown Pike. He was reported missing this afternoon.
Please call (937) 333-2677 with any information. pic.twitter.com/PfGEW4btGo
— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) June 6, 2024