Police searching for missing child; last seen near Meadowview neighborhood

(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Police Department said it is trying to find a 12-year-old boy who was reported missing on Sunday evening.

Police said around 7:30 p.m. that David Parker, 12, was last seen near the 7900 block of Deer Lake Drive, which is near the Meadowview neighborhood in south Sacramento.

Police said Parker was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans. Sacramento police added that he is considered “at-risk” due to his age.

Parker is described by police as a male, around 4’7 with short hair, hazel eyes and a “thin build.”

Anyone with information on Parker’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471.

