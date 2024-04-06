Police searching for missing Beaver County man

Police in Beaver County are asking for help finding a missing man.

The Brighton Township Police Department says Brian Posch, 36, was last seen Friday around 11 a.m.

Posch is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair, both ears pierced and a tattoo of the power “Posch” on his right rib.

Posch may be driving a white Ford Super Duty truck with a logo and website for Ruthraff Sauer on the tailgate. The truck also has the number 104 on the tailgate.

Anyone who sees Posch or knows where he is should call the Brighton Township Police Department or the Beaver County Emergency Services Center at 724-775-0880.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

3rd body recovered from collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge 2 Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets worth $300K sold in local counties Man dies after being shot multiple times near UPMC McKeesport VIDEO: Local dam reopens, releases water after area flooding DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts