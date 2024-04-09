Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Markalah Johnson. The 11-year-old girl is missing as of April 8 at 4 p.m. and was last seen on the 4900 block of North 51st Boulevard.

An 11-year-old girl is missing in Milwaukee, last seen Monday, the Milwaukee Police Department announced in a news release.

Markalah Johnson was last seen on the 4900 block of North 51st Boulevard about 4 p.m., police said. Johnson is described as 130 pounds with a slim build; has long black, braided hair; wearing a red t-shirt under a black-hooded sweatshirt, and gray leggings and red Jordan-brand shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department's seventh district office at 414-935-7272.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: markalah johnson missing in milwaukee 11-years-old