Police searching for man, woman after incident at a Canton Walmart
Holly Springs Police Department is asking you to be on the lookout for two suspects.
Police said the man and woman pictured are persons of interest in an open investigation.
Police said the incident happened at the Wal-Mart on Holly Springs Parkway in Canton.
At this time, details on why the suspects are wanted have not been shared by police.
Police provided a photo of the vehicle they drove away in.
If you have any information on either of the suspects, please contact The Holly Springs Police Department.
