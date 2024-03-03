Police searching for man who threatened Ohio Walmart with gun

Police are searching for a man who they say made threats with a gun toward an Ohio Walmart.

Evendale police said 28-year-old Kenneth Blackwell-Kirkendall made the threats in a Facebook live video Saturday morning, WCPO reported. The Walmart is located at 2801 Cunningham Drive.

Warrants will be filed to charge him with aggravated menacing, WCPO reported.

Anyone with information about the threats is asked to call the Evendale Police Department at 513-563-2249. Those with information about Blackwell-Kirkendall’s whereabouts are asked to call either the Evendale Police Department or 911.