Police searching for man who sexually assaulted teenage bike rider on Leander trail

Leander police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl after grabbing her from the bike she was riding along a trail, officials said Wednesday. The incident happened between 4 p.m. and 4:26 p.m. Tuesday along the wooded trail behind Benbrook Ranch Park, at 1100 Halsey Drive, officials said.

Leander police and canines conducted an extensive search of the area but were unable to find the man, officials said in a news release. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. George at 512-528-3839 or ageorge@leandertx.gov.

Investigators are not releasing further details on the case because it involves a minor.

Leander police have increased patrols in the area and are working closely with the Parks and Recreation Department to increase staff visibility and to ensure that all suspicious activity is reported immediately, the release said.

"The Leander Police Department encourages anyone visiting local park areas to be vigilant and remain aware of their surroundings," it said. "Report suspicious activity to the police immediately and stay within sight of friends and family. While this appears to be an isolated incident, taking these precautions will help to ensure a safe park experience."

