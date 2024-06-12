Police searching for man who robbed Waterboro bank at gunpoint

Jun. 12—Police are looking for a man who robbed a Gorham Savings Bank in Waterboro at gunpoint around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The man showed a firearm and demanded money, York County Sheriff William L. King Jr. said in an email. The robber was given an undisclosed sum and left.

Several employees and one customer were in the bank at the time of the robbery, King said, but no one was injured.

The York County Sheriff's Office has called in the FBI to assist in the investigation.

This story will be updated.

