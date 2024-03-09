Police searching for man who fled undercover operation in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Shelbyville are searching for a man who allegedly fled police after he was caught trying to meet an underage girl for sex.

According to the Shelbyville Police Department, the incident occurred on Wednesday, March 6 during an undercover operation.

Robert Mohrmann (Courtesy: Shelbyville Police Department)

Detectives said the undercover operation was conducted to arrest 26-year-old Robert Austin Mohrmann after he tried to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex.

While attempting to take Mohrmann into custody, he allegedly fled in a vehicle and almost hit detectives.

He is now wanted for “solicitation of a minor, attempted aggravated statutory rape, aggravated assault, evading arrest by motor vehicle and driving on revoked 8th offense,” officials said.

Anyone with information regarding Mohrmann’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Nathan Everhart at 931-684-5811.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

