Police searching for Kansas City Chiefs player in connection to racing crash that injured 4

Police are searching for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice after a multi-car crash in Dallas that injured four people Saturday, according to Dallas police and Star-Telegram media partner WFAA.

A vehicle registered to or leased by Rice, who grew up in North Richland Hills and went to college at Southern Methodist University, was racing another vehicle when the crash happened, sources told WFAA.

Rice did not show up in a search of Dallas County jail records as of 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police would not confirm to the Star-Telegram whether one of the vehicles was registered to or leased by Rice.

The crash happened around 6:25 p.m. Saturday on North Central Expressway near University Boulevard, according to police. A Lamborghini and a Corvette were racing when the Lamborghini lost control, went into the left shoulder, hit the median wall and rebounded into the highway, causing a chain reaction.

The occupants of both cars got out of their vehicles in the middle of the highway and fled the scene, according to police. They did not exchange information with other drivers, stop to see if anybody was injured or call for police or paramedics. Two people in other vehicles were taken to the hospital with minor injuries; another two injured people were treated at the scene.

Dashcam footage obtained by WFAA shows the two vehicles involved in the race lose control and slam into several others on the highway. The occupants of the Lamborghini are seen getting out of the vehicle and walking to the right shoulder of the road.

Police told the Star-Telegram they are still working to investigate and identify suspects.

Rice, who played football at Richland High School and was recruited by SMU, was a second-round draft pick by the Chiefs in 2023 and part of the team that won the Super Bowl this year.