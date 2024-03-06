Police searching for individual involved in St. Clair Bowl shooting

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – The O’Fallon Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an individual who was present at a shooting in St. Clair Bowl Monday.

Police are still investigating the shooting that left two people injured, but they are searching for this individual, who was involved in an altercation that led to the incident.

There is no information that suggests the man was responsible for any shots fired, according to officials.

If anyone has information regarding who the man is, you are asked to contact Detective Fender at (618) 624-9581 or gfender@ofallon.org. Information may be kept anonymously.

Police tell FOX 2 that they were called to the bowling alley for a report of shots fired at around 9:45 p.m. The St. Clair Bowl says that a large group of young people came into the building at around closing time and were “causing trouble.”

The altercation between two people led to the shooting, police said. The bullets struck two other people. The shooters left before the police arrived.

