Police are seeking a shooter who killed a man at a South Austin apartment complex late Sunday, the Austin Police Department said in a press release.

At about 11:04 p.m., on Sunday, officers responded to an welfare check call reporting a bleeding man in the 700 block of West William Cannon Drive. Officers found the man on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound, the release said. He was transported to a hospital by Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services and was later pronounced dead at 7:13 a.m. Police did not provide an age range for the man.

Police have determined that the victim had just arrived at an apartment complex with another person and was shot by an unknown gunman who fled the area, the release said.

Homicide detectives and crime scene specialists processed the scene of the shooting and interviewed witnesses, the release said. Investigators are still actively working on the case and are asking for anyone with any information to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Police searching for gunman in South Austin apartment complex shooting