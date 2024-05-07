Police searching for gunman who killed man in North Austin on Colony Creek Drive

Police are investigating a North Austin homicide that occurred early Saturday morning, according to a press release.

Law enforcement received an emergency call at 3:26 a.m., reporting a shooting. Nicholas Taylor, 34, died from a gunshot wound, in the 1800 block of Colony Creek Drive, the release said. Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead at 3:37 a.m.

The investigation determined that Taylor was pulled from his vehicle and shot, and the gunman fled the area shortly thereafter, the release said. Detectives are still investigating the homicide and are asking for anyone with any information to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-TIPS. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin Police searching for gunman in homicide on Colony Creek Drive