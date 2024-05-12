Police searching for elderly man missing from Allegheny County assisted living facility

Police in Allegheny County are looking for a missing elderly man.

The Pleasant Hills Police Department says Neale Hahn, 76, went missing from Arrowood Independent Living, located on North Lewis Run Road in West Mifflin, after lunch on Saturday. He was possibly last seen walking from Arrowood with his brown Pomeranian “Bear.”

Hahn is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with dark pants or jeans.

Anyone who sees Hahn or has information about where he may be should call police at 412-655-5045 or call 911.

