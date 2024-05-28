Police searching for driver who crashed into Dover-area home, fatally hitting woman inside

A 56-year-old woman died early Tuesday morning after a car crashed into her Dover-area home, according to Delaware State Police.

Her name is being withheld until her family is notified.

Police said a Honda Accord was heading west on Forrest Avenue east of Artis Drive at an "apparent high rate of speed" at 2:42 a.m. The driver lost control while following a curve on the road, police said, and the car veered off the south edge of the road before hitting a mailbox and crashing into a house.

The car came to a stop inside the home after hitting the 56-year-old woman, who was inside. The driver fled the scene, and police are still working to identify them.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver is asked to contact Master Cpl. J. Lane at 302-698-8457 or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Dover-area home hit by car early Tuesday, leaving woman inside dead