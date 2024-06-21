Police searching for Cow Head woman connected to missing Stephenville inmate

Police are continuing the search for 31-year-old Tyler Bennett, who escaped from the Stephenville Correctional Centre last week, and are also looking for 36-year-old Pamela Crocker. Police say Crocker could be in the company of Bennett. (RCMP - image credit)

Police in the Bay St. George area are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who could be with a man who escaped from the West Coast Correctional Centre in Stephenville last week.

A news release issued Friday by the RCMP said Pamela Crocker, 36, could be in the company of 31-year-old Tyler Bennett, who has been on the run from police since 6 p.m. last Friday.

Police say they are concerned for Crocker's safety, and are searching for her so they can conduct a wellness check.

The RCMP are asking anyone with information on Crocker or Bennett's location to contact police in Bay St. George.

