Police searching for CitiBike riding serial Manhattan robber

Police are looking for a suspect in wave of robberies up and down Manhattan’s East Side.

The man is suspected in at least nine robberies since May 19 in which he simulates a firearm, said police, who released images of a suspect Friday. The suspect frequently uses a CitiBike to approach his victims and make his getaway, according to cops.

The man targeted his first victim on May 19 around 2:30 a.m. near E 24th St. and Second Ave., according to cops, when he rode up on a CitiBike and demanded a credit card from a 25-year-old man. In that incident, the suspect said he had a gun.

Around eight hours later at 10:15 a.m., the suspect barged in to a store on Second Ave. near 38th St. and flashed a gun before taking off with $200 from the register. He fled on a CitiBike northbound, according to cops.

The same man struck again the following Tuesday around 2:35 a.m. on Broadway and W. 86th St., but was unable to take anything from 52-year-old male victim.

On May 23, again around 2:05 a.m., the suspect intimated that he had a gun and threatened to shoot before he took $250 from a store register on Lexington Ave. near 85th St.

In the fifth incident on May 26, the suspect approached a 17-year-old on Ave. A and E. Third St. in the East Village on a CitiBike and demanded his cash. He rode away, but returned and grabbed $35 from the teen around 7:05 a.m.

Thirty minutes later and about 30 blocks away, the suspect again simulated a gun and took $200 from a store on Second Ave. near E. 35th St. That time, he fled on foot, according to cops.

Just after 8 a.m., the suspect struck again, demanding cash from a 28-year-old man walking on Lexington Ave. near E. 95th St before taking off on a CitiBike.

Two days later on May 28 at around 3:46 a.m., the suspect rode up to a store on Third Ave. and E. 106th St., displaying the outline of a firearm and making off with $300, cops said.

At 5:50 a.m. the same morning, he failed to grab cash from a store register on Third Ave. near 57th St.

Cops say they’re looking for a man about 6 feet, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black hat, black sneakers, and blue pants.

Robberies are slightly up in the northern section of Manhattan year-to-date, with 820 this year compared to 704 in 2023. In the lower portion of the borough, robberies were down 13 percent, from 701 this time last year to 610 so far in 2024.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.