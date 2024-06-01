Police searching for attempted murder suspect who escaped custody in Monroe

Several law enforcement agencies are actively searching for an attempted murder suspect who they say escaped Friday night.

Around 4:30 a.m., the Monroe Police Department received a call regarding a person who had been shot multiple times on Winchester Avenue.

An investigation determined the shooting originally occurred in the middle of English Street, and the victim ran until he collapsed on Winchester Avenue.

The victim was eventually transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.

Police said 42-year-old Cleveland Lamont Waters was identified as the suspect in this case. He has active arrest warrants for attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

He was later arrested at a home on Locklyn Road. Multiple firearms were seized from that home, along with a substantial amount of illegal narcotics, according to police.

However, police said before Waters was able to be booked into jail, he escaped custody still wearing his handcuffs in the area surrounding Carroll Street, Rolling Hill Drive, and King Arthur Drive.

The Monroe Police Department, the Union County Sheriff’s Office, and additional law enforcement agencies are actively searching for Waters, although they believe he may have left the area.

Police said Waters was last seen wearing black pants and a red shirt, and he may still be in handcuffs. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, do not approach him and immediately call 911.

Anyone with information about Waters’ whereabouts should call 911. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600. Citizens may be rewarded up to $5,000 in cash for providing anonymous information that helps lead to the felony arrest of criminals or fugitives.

