Police Searching for Angry Customer Accused of Killing Houston Attorney at McDonald's

The suspect was identified as Anthony Martin Landry

LEWIS BRISBOIS BISGAARD & SMITH LLP; Houston Police Department Jeffrey Limmer, left, and suspect Anthony Martin Landry

Authorities have released the name of the suspect wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a Houston attorney at a McDonald’s.

Anthony Martin Landry, 57, is charged with murder after the Houston Police Department alleges he shot and killed 46-year-old Jeffrey Limmer on May 4.

Police are still searching for Landry after they claimed he shot Limmer before fleeing the scene in a blue pickup truck.

KTRK reported, citing police, that Limmer was attempting to calm down Landry, who was angry at the McDonald’s employees, before an altercation started. Police said Limmer pushed Landry to the ground outside the restaurant before the latter allegedly got a gun from his car and shot the attorney, the outlet reported.

"He loved fiercely his family and friends," Limmer’s sister Jennifer Thomas told KTRK. "Always laughing, making jokes, and just loving life.”

Thomas also told the outlet that her family was proud that her brother stood up for the McDonald’s workers and acted as a “good Samaritan.”

Limmer worked as an attorney in Lewis Brisbois’ Houston office. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin before attending law school at South Texas College of Law, according to the firm’s website.

Anyone with information on Landry’s location is asked to contact the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

