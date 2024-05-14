Police searching for 91-year-old missing endangered man

ARAB, Ala. (WHNT) — The Arab Police Department (APD), is searching for a missing and endangered man who was last seen on Monday.

According to APD, officers are asking the public for assistance in finding 91-year-old James Bagwell. Bagwell is a white male with hazel eyes and gray hair. Bagwell is also 6’0 and weighs 215 pounds.

APD says that Bagwell may be living with a condition that impairs his judgment.

According to officers, Bagwell was last seen on Monday morning around 10 a.m. wearing a plaid shirt and khaki pants in the area of Skidmore Drive NW in Arab.

Bagwell is believed to be driving in a yellow 2004 Chevrolet Colorado with Alabama tag #0450AK1.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of James Bagwell, please contact the Arab Police Department at (256) 586-8124 or call 911.

