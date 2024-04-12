Police searching for 4th suspect wanted in connection with Worcester triple shooting

Police are searching for a fourth suspect wanted in connection with a triple shooting in Worcester that wounded two young women and a teenage boy.

Probable cause exists for the arrest of Joshua Pittman, 21, on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a machine gun, unlawful possession of a large capacity magazine, and unlawful possession of a firearm in a shooting on Clarkson Street on April 7 that left two 18-year-old women and a 17-year-old boy injured, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Police warned the public that Pittman is “most likely” in possession of a firearm and should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Pittman is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, about 140 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Clarkson Street just after 9 p.m. found all three victims suffering from apparent gunshots, police said.

All three victims were taken to an area hospital. There was no update on their condition as of Friday afternoon.

Jordany Alejo, 19, was arrested earlier this week on charges of three counts of armed assault to murder.

Levon Atupem, 23, of Holden, was arrested early Wednesday on charges of three counts of assault to murder with a firearm, accessory before the fact, and accessory after the fact.

Carter Webster, 18, was also nabbed Wednesday and charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a large-capacity firearm, possession of a large-capacity feeding device, and possession of ammunition without an FID card.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

