Police search for three missing siblings from Cheltenham

Police are searching for three missing siblings from Cheltenham who were last seen on Friday.

Gloucestershire Constabulary said it was concerned for the welfare of three-year-old Pauly-Boi, five-year-old Jolene and eight-year-old Betsy.

The children, from Cheltenham, were believed to be with their mother, Jessica.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the police.

Pauly-Boi has dark blond hair, Jolene has mousey brown hair and Betsy has long blonde hair. It is not yet known what they were wearing, police said.

Their mother Jessica is described as being tall and of a slim build with a pale complexion.

In a statement, Det Insp Faye Bennett said: "I am appealing directly to Jessica or anyone who may be with the children to make contact with us immediately.

"We want to check that the children are safe and well and would urge anyone with information to please make contact with the police."

