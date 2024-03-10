UPDATE: One suspect in custody after high-speed chase

UPDATE 10 P.M. – Police said that they have one suspect in custody connected to the Saturday night chase.

One suspect is still on the run, per officials.

ORIGINAL:

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase Saturday night and police continue to search for two suspects near Northeast 57th in Oklahoma City.

Just after 8:30 p.m., officers said they attempted to pull over a driver but the car took off. Oklahoma City Police began pursuing them near Northeast 23rd and Westminster.

Officials said a spike strip was set at a certain point, which busted one of the vehicle’s tires.

Eventually, the two suspects from inside the vehicle ran off but as of 9:30 p.m., they still haven’t been found.

Police said that there is no danger to the public.

The article will be updated as information comes in.

