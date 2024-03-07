FBI shares photos of Schaumburg bank robbery suspect

TechCrunch

In an open letter published on Wednesday, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy outlined the livestreaming company’s plans for 2024, with a focus on helping streamers grow their audiences even when they aren't live. This year, Twitch plans to overhaul its app for the first time in five years, ditching its long-standing design to focus on a scrollable feed that takes after TikTok and lets viewers hop between bite-sized bits of content to discover new streamers. The company hasn’t named a date for the launch of the redesigned app, but the move shows that Twitch is prioritizing changes to make both its business and its streamer community more sustainable for the long haul.