Police search for suspect who robbed, shot Lucky’s employee in Daly City

(KRON) — Authorities are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed Lucky’s store last week, according to the Daly City Police Department. Police say the robbery happened on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at the Lucky on 6843 Mission St.

The suspect is described as a Black man between 25 and 30 years old, police said. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head and a black ski mask.

Around 2:05 a.m. at the front entrance, the suspect pointed a gun at the grocery store employee and demanded his wallet. The victim reached into his pockets, grabbed his keys and banged on the doors of the entrance in hopes someone would hear him, police said.

The suspect then shot the employee in the foot. The suspect then escaped in a silver Toyota Avalon and remains at-large.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. DCPD says the investigation is ongoing.

