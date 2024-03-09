Police search for suspect after person shot, killed in Volusia County

The DeLand Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a shooting Saturday morning.

According to a news release, police officers were called to West Beresford and South Parsons Avenue around 3:51 a.m. for a person shot.

When police officers arrived at the scene, they found a person on the road with a gunshot who had died.

Investigators said the suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 25 years old and 35 years old.

He wore black shoes, pants and a white shirt while carrying a black backpack.

The police department said the suspect was last seen at the Sha-De-Land Mobile Home Park on South Woodland Boulevard.

If anyone sees the man, contact law enforcement and do not approach him as he is considered armed and dangerous, DeLand police said.

If you have any information to assist with this case, click here to submit a tip or call the DeLand Police Department/Volusia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-626-7400.

You can also contact Detective Alisha Burger at burgera@deland.org, and tips can be confidential.

