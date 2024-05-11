Police search for suspect in deadly shooting at KC apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department responded to a shooting on Saturday morning that left one person dead at an apartment complex.

According to KCPD, officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of East 29th Street and Prospect Avenue — about a half-mile to Highway 71 — just after 9 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were taken into one of the apartment’s units where they found an unresponsive man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said they provided medical aid to the victim until EMS arrived, however, he was later pronounced dead on the scene.

According to KCPD, preliminary investigations indicate that the shooting happened over an argument. Detectives have identified an “adult male” as a potential suspect and are working to find him.

This is an ongoing investigation, police said.

If you or anyone you know was around the area during the shooting or heard anything, KCPD asks that you call homicide detectives directly at (816) 234-5043 or reach out to the TIPS hotline anonymously at (816) 474-8477. Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously through the TIPS hotline.

