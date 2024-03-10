Police search for suspect in deadly Fort Collins shooting

DENVER (KDVR) — An adult man died in a shooting in Fort Collins late Saturday night, according to police. The investigation was ongoing and no one was in custody for the shooting as of Sunday morning.

Fort Collins police said 911 received a call around 11:15 p.m. that someone had been shot at the apartments in the 700 block of Mangold Lane.

Officers arrived and found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead.

According to detectives, this was believed to be a gang-related shooting.

However, details on why that is believed to be the case were not released to prevent retaliation for the incident.

Anyone with information who has not already talked with police was asked to contact Detective Corporal Julia Chenoweth at 970-416-2645.

