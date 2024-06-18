Police search for suspect accused of shooting at Overland Park home from his car Monday

Overland Park police are searching for a man accused of shooting at a home from his car Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to an armed disturbance around 4:15 p.m. in the area of West 149th and Hardy streets, according to Officer John Lacy, a spokesperson for the Overland Park Police Department.

Several men were playing basketball in a cul-de-sac, when a black vehicle pulled up and asked the men if they knew a specific person. When they said they didn’t know that person, the driver fired several rounds into a nearby home, Lacy said. No injuries were reported.

The suspect vehicle left in an unknown direction. Police are searching for the driver, who they believe is a white man in his mid to late twenties.

Anyone with information should call the lead detective at 913-327-8750 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.