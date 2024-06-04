Police search for shooter after double homicide at northwest Fort Worth home

Two people were killed in a shooting at a house in northwest Fort Worth early Tuesday morning, and police are searching for suspects.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of Elm Street shortly after 2 a.m. and found the two shooting victims inside the home, police said in a news release.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other victim died after he was transported to a hospital. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victims after their next-of-kin have been notified.

Homicide detectives learned that there was an altercation inside the residence between the victims and an unidentified suspect or suspects when gunshots were fired.

The shooter or shooters left the scene in an unknown direction.

