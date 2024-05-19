Police search for Northwest Side garage burglar

CHICAGO — Police are asking for help identifying a person wanted in connection with a string of garage burglaries on the city’s Northwest Side last month.

According to Chicago police, seven burglaries occurred in Norwood Park and Jefferson Park over an 11-day period between Tuesday, April 16 and Saturday, April 27.

LATEST CASES: Missing people in Chicagoland

Authorities say during each incident, an individual was able to enter the residential garages by forcing open a side door before stealing tools and lawn care equipment from inside.

Chicago police provided the following list of times and locations where the break-ins occurred:

Between 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, and 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, in the 5700 block of North Melvina Avenue in Norwood Park. Between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, in the 5800 block of North Medina Avenue in Norwood Park. Between 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, and 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26, in the 5600 block of North Major Avenue in Jefferson Park. Between 12 a.m. on Sunday, April 21, and 7 a.m. on Monday, April 22, in the 5700 block of North Merrimac Avenue in Norwood Park. Between 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 21, and 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, in the 5600 block of North Major Avenue in Jefferson Park. 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, in the 5900 block of North Merrimac Avenue in Norwood Park. Between 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, and 8 a.m. on Monday, April 27, in the 5900 block of North Melvina Avenue in Norwood Park.

Police search for person responsible for Northwest Side garage burglary string

On Friday evening, officers shared videos and a photo of the person who is believed to be responsible and said a search is underway.

Police say the perpetrator is believed to be a man and was spotted on surveillance cameras wearing a black ski mask and a blue hooded sweatshirt with a Bears logo on it.

What can residents do?

Chicago police advise residents to keep the perimeter of their property well-lit and report any suspicious people or vehicles.

Police say residents should make sure garage doors and windows are locked and advise homeowners to quickly repair any broken windows, doors, or locks.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

Officers say anyone who falls victim to a burglary should not touch anything and call police as soon as possible. If surveillance video of the burglary is available, residents should make a copy of it for authorities.

Anyone with information on the string of burglaries is asked to contact CPD Area Five Detectives at 312-747-7394 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help detectives in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.