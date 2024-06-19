Police search Moscow home relating to missing 2-year-old, father

Jun. 18—Law enforcement agencies searched a Moscow man's family home Tuesday looking for evidence regarding his missing 2-year-old daughter and his fiancée who all are believed to be in Mexico, authorities said.

Moscow Police Chief Anthony Dahlinger said the search warrant was used for 1936 E. F St. where Moscow and Pullman police, Latah County Sheriff's Office, Idaho State Police and FBI agents converged.

The warrant authorized the search of 21-year-old Aaron D. Aung's family residence, vehicles and people, Pullman police said in a Facebook post.

Dahlinger declined to provide specific details about the search.

Pullman police said earlier this month that Aung and his fiancée, 21-year-old Nadia Cole, likely fled to Mexico in a black 2014 Cadillac XTS with the Idaho license plate number 1L5147U.

Aung is in violation of a Latah County court parenting plan based around his 2-year-old Pullman daughter, Seraya Aung Harmon.

Seraya, believed to be traveling with the couple, was last seen May 29. She was scheduled to be returned to her mother in Pullman June 3, according to a Pullman police news release.

Pullman police operations commander Aaron Breshears said Tuesday first-degree custodial interference is the only charge Aung is facing from Pullman police. He said police continue to investigate, and charges could be amended based on the findings of the investigation.

Cole also was reported missing May 28 to the Port of Seattle Police Department. According to Port of Seattle spokesperson Perry Cooper, Cole was last seen leaving the airport at a light rail station after she left her belongings with her family to use the restroom. The family was about to board a flight to Germany, Cooper said.

Breshears said earlier this month there is no reason to believe Cole is in danger. Seattle law enforcement reviewed airport security footage, and it appeared Cole left on her own "under no duress."

Breshears said the car that police believe they drove to Mexico is registered to Aung's father.

Anyone with information about Seraya's location is asked to call Pullman police or their local law enforcement agency.

Breshears said Tuesday police are continuing their efforts to bring the 2-year-old home.

"We are not giving up on this," he said.