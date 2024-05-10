Police search for missing York County man

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — York County Regional Police is asking the public for help locating a missing man in York Township.

Police say Miguel Anthony Pereira III did not return to his home on Saratoga Road in York Township on his way home from work at York College on Thursday, May 9.

According to police, videos from York College show Miguel Anthony Pereira III leaving work alone at 3:40 p.m.

Police say Pereira drove his white 2018 GMC Canyon with the Pennsylvania registration ZXH-7988 from work and traveled south on South George Street from Country Club Road.

Miguel Anthony Pereira III (Courtesy York County Regional Police)

Police are asking anyone who sees him or knows anything about his whereabouts to contact them at 911 or 717-741-1259 ext 164.

