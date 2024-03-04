Police search for missing woman last seen hiking in Ringwood State Park

The Ringwood Police Department posted on Monday morning that it was assisting the New Jersey State Park Police in trying to find a missing 60-year-old hiker.

The woman, whose name has not been disclosed, is believed to have embarked on a hike in Ringwood State Park near Skylands Manor early Sunday afternoon.

Officials are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts or who may have seen her while hiking or walking, to call the Ringwood Police Department at 973-962-7017.

The Ringwood Police Department and the New Jersey State Park Police are searching for this unidentified woman last seen hiking in Ringwood State Park near Skylands Manor early afternoon on March 3.

As part of the search efforts, the affected area of the park will be closed to the public. This closure is intended to facilitate the search operation and ensure the safety of both search teams and park visitors, officials said.

Authorities have not provided details regarding the circumstances of the woman's disappearance or any potential factors contributing to it.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Ringwood Police search for missing woman last seen near State Park