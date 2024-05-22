Police search for missing UC Davis student in distress

(FOX40.COM) — The UC Davis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a student who is “thought to be in distress.”

Diane Shoyeon Min was last seen as she left campus on the evening of May 17 and took Amtrak to Mission Street in San Francisco, according to police. She was reported missing late in the evening on Monday.

Modesto student is Yale bound after receiving over 20 college admission offers

Min is described as an 18-year-old Asian woman who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and about 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a dark top, dark pants and black shoes. Min is a first-year student majoring in computer engineering.

Police advised anyone with information about her location to contact UC Davis police at (530) 752-1727.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.