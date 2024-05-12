Police search for missing teen in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking to community to help locate an at-risk, missing girl.

Koria Taylor,14, was last seen in the 6000 block of Chicory Drive on May 10. Police say Taylor went missing around 11 a.m., and is considered at risk due to this being a first time disappearance.

Police describe Taylor as 5 feet tall, weighing 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing grey sweats and a sweatshirt at the time of her disappearance. She has red braided hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Taylor’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the

Bakersfield Police Department, at 661-327-7111.

